Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Purchases 253 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,688 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 100,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,853,000 after purchasing an additional 4,361 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $286,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.6% in the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 17.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $389,000.

NYSEARCA IVE opened at $153.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $158.80 and its 200 day moving average is $157.22. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $130.77 and a 1 year high of $167.62.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

