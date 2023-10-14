Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 2,617 PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in PACCAR by 66.4% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in shares of PACCAR during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of PACCAR during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 72.4% during the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 5,614.3% during the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. 65.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total transaction of $2,065,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,049,438.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other PACCAR news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 56,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total value of $4,824,998.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,025,997.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total value of $2,065,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,049,438.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 86,059 shares of company stock valued at $7,401,818. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PCAR opened at $83.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $84.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.71. PACCAR Inc has a fifty-two week low of $58.21 and a fifty-two week high of $90.05.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.15. PACCAR had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 11.20%. The firm had revenue of $8.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.51%.

PCAR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PACCAR in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on PACCAR from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Raymond James boosted their price target on PACCAR from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on PACCAR from $84.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.57.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

