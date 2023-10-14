Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 25.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,480 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Command Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 108.0% in the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 233 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. bought a new position in Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 28,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.81, for a total value of $520,096.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,727,983.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.23, for a total value of $499,198.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,522,759.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.81, for a total transaction of $520,096.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,727,983.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,994 shares of company stock worth $1,198,397 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on YUM. StockNews.com began coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Yum! Brands from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Yum! Brands from $179.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Yum! Brands from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.83.

Get Our Latest Report on YUM

Yum! Brands Stock Up 0.5 %

YUM opened at $116.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $127.21 and a 200-day moving average of $132.52. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.66 and a 52 week high of $143.24.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 20.31%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th were paid a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 28th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is presently 48.99%.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.