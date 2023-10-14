Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,082 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,914 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,082 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises about 1.1% of Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 98,197.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,948,438,709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,468,732,000 after buying an additional 1,946,456,532 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 445,384,893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,171,704,000 after buying an additional 2,516,132 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 218,931,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,932,423,000 after buying an additional 19,602,359 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 89,592.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161,143,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,257,000,000 after buying an additional 160,963,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 109,852,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,472,433,000 after buying an additional 577,201 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Pfizer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.88.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $32.12 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.77 and a 1 year high of $54.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.55 and its 200 day moving average is $36.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.61.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.36 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 28.36%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 43.62%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

