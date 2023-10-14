Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,322 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,322 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 149.4% in the 2nd quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

BATS:FLOT opened at $50.71 on Friday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.63.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a $0.247 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

