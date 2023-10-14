Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 288.0% during the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE WFC opened at $40.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $35.25 and a 52 week high of $48.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.66 and its 200 day moving average is $41.44. The company has a market cap of $149.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.12.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.09 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 35.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.13.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile



Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Further Reading

