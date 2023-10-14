Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) by 52.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,524 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 9,324 shares during the quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ciena were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ciena during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena during the first quarter worth $30,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena during the second quarter worth $32,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena during the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena during the first quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CIEN opened at $42.01 on Friday. Ciena Co. has a 1 year low of $39.31 and a 1 year high of $54.25. The firm has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.39, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 3.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.05.

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.08. Ciena had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 5.23%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,166 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.68, for a total value of $173,638.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 445,273 shares in the company, valued at $18,558,978.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,166 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.68, for a total value of $173,638.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 445,273 shares in the company, valued at $18,558,978.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total value of $83,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 90,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,795,649.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,865 shares of company stock valued at $1,619,766. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CIEN. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Ciena from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Ciena in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on Ciena from $66.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 1st. UBS Group increased their target price on Ciena from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Ciena from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ciena currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.39.

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, IP routing, and switching services.

