Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 2.0% during the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 7.3% during the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 0.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,521,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 634.9% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,421,000 after buying an additional 12,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EA Series Trust purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone during the second quarter worth about $349,000. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AutoZone alerts:

AutoZone Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AZO opened at $2,552.24 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2,522.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,526.57. The stock has a market cap of $46.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.66. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $2,249.36 and a one year high of $2,750.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 19th. The company reported $46.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $44.51 by $1.95. The firm had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 60.66% and a net margin of 14.48%. AutoZone’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $40.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 147.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,548.03, for a total transaction of $305,763.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 156 shares in the company, valued at $397,492.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus raised their price target on AutoZone from $2,775.00 to $2,920.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,740.00 to $2,750.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. UBS Group upgraded shares of AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $2,800.00 to $2,900.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on AutoZone from $3,006.00 to $2,863.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on AutoZone from $2,835.00 to $2,750.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,793.95.

View Our Latest Analysis on AutoZone

AutoZone Company Profile

(Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.