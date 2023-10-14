Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $10.59

Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.59 and traded as high as $10.77. Horizon Bancorp shares last traded at $10.52, with a volume of 104,474 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on HBNC. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Horizon Bancorp from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Horizon Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut Horizon Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Horizon Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.75.

Horizon Bancorp Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $444.63 million, a PE ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.99 and a 200 day moving average of $10.58.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.03. Horizon Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 25.59%. The firm had revenue of $57.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.03 million. Equities analysts predict that Horizon Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Horizon Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.35%. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Horizon Bancorp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 45.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 76,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 23,738 shares in the last quarter. CM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Horizon Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $178,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 108.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 9,032 shares in the last quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. grew its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 36,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 722.6% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 301,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,335,000 after purchasing an additional 264,847 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.95% of the company’s stock.

About Horizon Bancorp

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers saving, money market, and time deposits, as well as non-interest and interest bearing demand deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans.

Featured Articles

