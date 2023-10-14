Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) Price Target Lowered to $35.00 at Piper Sandler

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $41.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

HRL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Hormel Foods from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hormel Foods in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.88.

HRL stock opened at $32.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.20. Hormel Foods has a twelve month low of $30.70 and a twelve month high of $49.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.37 and a 200-day moving average of $39.49.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 7.20%. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hormel Foods will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 13th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is 68.32%.

In other news, SVP Pierre M. Lilly purchased 1,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.25 per share, for a total transaction of $54,161.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,161.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hormel Foods by 217.1% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 60.5% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 270.0% in the first quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 62.9% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. 41.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

