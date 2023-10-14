Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.03.

TWNK has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Hostess Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Hostess Brands from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Hostess Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Consumer Edge lowered shares of Hostess Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock.

TWNK opened at $33.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.66. Hostess Brands has a 1-year low of $21.59 and a 1-year high of $33.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.55.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The business had revenue of $352.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.24 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Hostess Brands will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Everhart Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Hostess Brands by 4.1% in the second quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Hostess Brands by 4.5% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in Hostess Brands by 0.8% in the first quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 65,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Hostess Brands by 4.9% in the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Hostess Brands by 0.8% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 70,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period.

Hostess Brands, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States and Canada. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

