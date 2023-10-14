HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 922,055 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 55,612 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.09% of HP worth $28,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockland Trust Co. increased its stake in HP by 9.3% in the second quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 236,810 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $7,272,000 after purchasing an additional 20,116 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in HP by 980.0% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 2,160 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in HP in the second quarter valued at approximately $185,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in HP by 19.5% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 23,378 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 3,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EA Series Trust purchased a new position in HP in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,753,000. 76.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at HP

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 1,352,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total value of $34,739,662.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 106,047,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,724,366,723.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 1,352,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total transaction of $34,739,662.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 106,047,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,724,366,723.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $978,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 728,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,752,901. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,461,344 shares of company stock valued at $388,367,025. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HP Stock Performance

HP stock opened at $26.50 on Friday. HP Inc. has a one year low of $25.20 and a one year high of $33.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.02. The company has a market cap of $26.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.04.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The computer maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.86. HP had a net margin of 4.23% and a negative return on equity of 113.55%. The firm had revenue of $13.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HPQ shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HP in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of HP from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of HP from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of HP from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of HP from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.55.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

