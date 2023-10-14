HP (NYSE:HPQ) Price Target Raised to $31.00

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the computer maker’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on HPQ. StockNews.com began coverage on HP in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on HP from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on HP from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Barclays dropped their price objective on HP from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on HP from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.55.

HPQ opened at $26.50 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.02. The company has a market capitalization of $26.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.04. HP has a 1 year low of $25.20 and a 1 year high of $33.90.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The computer maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.86. The business had revenue of $13.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.38 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 113.55% and a net margin of 4.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that HP will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at HP

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 1,596,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total transaction of $41,040,895.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,922,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,593,698,304.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $978,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 728,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,752,901. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 1,596,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total value of $41,040,895.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,922,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,593,698,304.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,461,344 shares of company stock valued at $388,367,025. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HP

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of HP by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 308,649 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $9,059,000 after buying an additional 48,150 shares during the last quarter. Applied Capital LLC FL bought a new stake in shares of HP in the 4th quarter valued at about $650,000. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of HP in the 2nd quarter valued at about $382,000. Banco Santander S.A. grew its position in shares of HP by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 11,908 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of HP by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,172,980 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $386,619,000 after buying an additional 48,539 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

