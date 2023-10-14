Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Shares Sold by Novare Capital Management LLC

Novare Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 68.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,568 shares during the quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $1,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in Hubbell in the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Hubbell by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,935,000 after acquiring an additional 8,679 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Hubbell by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 4,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Hubbell by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,360,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $331,107,000 after acquiring an additional 121,787 shares during the period. 85.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hubbell Stock Down 4.8 %

Shares of Hubbell stock traded down $14.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $294.79. The company had a trading volume of 624,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,004. The company has a market cap of $15.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $313.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $296.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Hubbell Incorporated has a twelve month low of $209.96 and a twelve month high of $340.06.

Hubbell Dividend Announcement

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 29.48%. Hubbell’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.81 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Hubbell Incorporated will post 15.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Hubbell’s payout ratio is currently 37.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hubbell news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 5,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.12, for a total transaction of $1,851,737.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,266,075.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 5,895 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.12, for a total value of $1,851,737.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,266,075.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Alyssa R. Flynn sold 2,293 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.30, for a total transaction of $720,689.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,090,935.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,228 shares of company stock worth $3,839,856. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HUBB. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Hubbell from $300.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Hubbell from $287.00 to $318.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Hubbell from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hubbell has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $265.17.

Hubbell Profile

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

