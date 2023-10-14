Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Shares of Hudson Global stock opened at $18.28 on Tuesday. Hudson Global has a 1 year low of $17.88 and a 1 year high of $38.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.05. The stock has a market cap of $51.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.97, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.56.
Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The business services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $44.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.23 million. Hudson Global had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 10.19%. On average, equities analysts expect that Hudson Global will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.
Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.
