Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Price Target Cut to $10.00

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on HBAN. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens raised their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.57.

Huntington Bancshares Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of HBAN stock opened at $9.95 on Tuesday. Huntington Bancshares has a 1-year low of $9.13 and a 1-year high of $15.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.79 and a 200 day moving average of $10.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.41 billion, a PE ratio of 6.42, a P/E/G ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.08.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 24.74%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.23%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huntington Bancshares

In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 23,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total value of $283,184.13. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 505,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,015,269.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 23,817 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total transaction of $283,184.13. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 505,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,015,269.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Helga Houston sold 12,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total value of $146,991.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 594,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,116,931.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Huntington Bancshares

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the first quarter worth approximately $28,631,635,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 81.6% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 313.4% during the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,117 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,363 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

