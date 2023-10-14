ICZOOM Group Inc. (NASDAQ:IZM) Shares Sold by Hohimer Wealth Management LLC

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of ICZOOM Group Inc. (NASDAQ:IZM – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 1.09% of ICZOOM Group worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in ICZOOM Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

ICZOOM Group Stock Performance

IZM stock opened at $8.49 on Friday. ICZOOM Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.61 and a 52-week high of $12.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.66.

About ICZOOM Group

ICZOOM Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, sells electronic component products to customers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides semiconductor products, including various integrated circuit, discretes, passive components, and optoelectronics; and equipment, tools, and other electronic component products comprising various electromechanical, maintenance, repair and operations, and various design tools.

