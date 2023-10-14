IF Bancorp (NASDAQ:IROQ) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $14.96

IF Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:IROQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $14.96 and traded as low as $14.35. IF Bancorp shares last traded at $14.65, with a volume of 64 shares changing hands.

IF Bancorp Trading Down 0.6 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.81 million, a P/E ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

IF Bancorp (NASDAQ:IROQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The savings and loans company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.71 million during the quarter. IF Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 12.89%.

IF Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IF Bancorp

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. IF Bancorp’s payout ratio is 27.59%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IROQ. Stilwell Value LLC raised its holdings in shares of IF Bancorp by 142.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 118,030 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after buying an additional 69,335 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IF Bancorp by 1,925.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,297 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 16,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of IF Bancorp by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,565 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 3,771 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.76% of the company’s stock.

About IF Bancorp

IF Bancorp, Inc operates as the savings and loan holding company for Iroquois Federal Savings and Loan Association that provides a range of banking and financial services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and personal checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts.

