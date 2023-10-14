IG Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:IGGHY) Short Interest Update

IG Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:IGGHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 60.0% from the September 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of IG Group from GBX 1,110 ($13.59) to GBX 980 ($12.00) in a research note on Friday, September 15th.

IG Group Trading Down 3.8 %

IG Group Increases Dividend

Shares of IGGHY stock opened at $7.47 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.77. IG Group has a 52 week low of $7.47 and a 52 week high of $9.90.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be paid a $0.3907 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st. This is a positive change from IG Group’s previous dividend of $0.34. IG Group’s payout ratio is currently 62.58%.

IG Group Company Profile

IG Group Holdings plc, a fintech company, engages in the online trading business worldwide. The company offers over the counter (OTC) derivatives, which include CFD (Contracts For Difference) that enable traders to take advantage of changes in an asset's price without owning the asset itself, as well as access to a range of risk-mitigation measures, including stops and limits, and negative-balance protection; and OTC FX and options, and spread bets, under IG and IG Prime brands.

Further Reading

