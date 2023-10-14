IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) Receives Buy Rating from Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $30.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on IMAX. StockNews.com initiated coverage on IMAX in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of IMAX in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Benchmark upped their price objective on IMAX from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of IMAX in a report on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $23.13.

IMAX Stock Performance

NYSE:IMAX opened at $17.74 on Tuesday. IMAX has a 52-week low of $12.13 and a 52-week high of $21.82. The firm has a market cap of $968.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 221.78, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.00 and its 200 day moving average is $18.71.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $97.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.69 million. IMAX had a return on equity of 2.46% and a net margin of 1.27%. Equities analysts predict that IMAX will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at IMAX

In related news, EVP Calamera Pablo sold 3,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total transaction of $66,733.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,830.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 24.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of IMAX

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IMAX. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of IMAX by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of IMAX by 164.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,029 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IMAX by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in IMAX during the third quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in IMAX during the first quarter valued at $166,000. Institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

IMAX Company Profile

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology platform for entertainment and events worldwide. The company operates through three segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; and Film Distribution and Post-Production. The company offers IMAX DMR, a proprietary technology that digitally remasters films and other content into IMAX formats for distribution to the IMAX network; IMAX Enhanced that provides end-to-end technology across streaming content and entertainment devices at home; and SSIMWAVE, an AI-driven video quality solutions for media and entertainment companies.

