Independent Advisor Alliance Acquires 4,920 Shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG)

Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 111,542 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,920 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF were worth $2,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 313.8% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 44,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 33,615 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 274,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,108,000 after buying an additional 46,357 shares during the period. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 71,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after buying an additional 1,619 shares during the period. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $249,000.

FSIG opened at $18.40 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.48 and a 200 day moving average of $18.65. First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF has a 12 month low of $18.22 and a 12 month high of $18.98.

The First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (FSIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income from an actively managed portfolio of short-term US investment-grade corporate bonds. FSIG was launched on Nov 17, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

