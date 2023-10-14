Independent Advisor Alliance Boosts Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 89,383 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $3,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 49,136 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,262,000 after acquiring an additional 3,178 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 47.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,585,598 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $73,081,000 after purchasing an additional 510,865 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,647,982 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $75,955,000 after buying an additional 112,553 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Enbridge by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 149,644 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,897,000 after buying an additional 4,883 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 0.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 316,801 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,600,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. 48.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ENB opened at $32.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Enbridge Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.03 and a fifty-two week high of $42.12. The company has a market cap of $69.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.51.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. Enbridge had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.49 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 187.86%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ENB shares. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial started coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Thursday. CIBC raised their price objective on Enbridge from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.43.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

