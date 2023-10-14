Independent Advisor Alliance Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 46,965 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,719 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $3,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BND. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 505.3% during the 1st quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 70.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 9.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 14,533.3% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BND stock opened at $69.45 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $68.49 and a 1-year high of $74.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.08.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1925 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

