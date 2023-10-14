Independent Advisor Alliance Buys 394 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 58,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 394 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $2,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Welch & Forbes LLC acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 2nd quarter worth about $219,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the second quarter valued at approximately $253,000. LMG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 73,942 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,515,000 after buying an additional 8,629 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 896,518 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,620,000 after buying an additional 42,187 shares during the period. Finally, Wright Investors Service Inc. grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 55,670 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,647,000 after acquiring an additional 9,223 shares during the last quarter. 71.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DAL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Barclays cut their target price on Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.35.

Delta Air Lines Trading Down 3.0 %

DAL opened at $34.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.72 and a 1-year high of $49.81.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The transportation company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.08. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 5.36%. The business had revenue of $15.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is currently 8.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Delta Air Lines

In other news, Director Michael P. Huerta sold 3,350 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.43, for a total transaction of $162,240.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,330,129.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Delta Air Lines news, Director Michael P. Huerta sold 3,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.43, for a total transaction of $162,240.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,330,129.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven M. Sear sold 12,129 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total value of $552,112.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,901,428.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,479 shares of company stock worth $1,839,353. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

