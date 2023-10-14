Independent Advisor Alliance Buys 612 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $3,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Brown & Brown by 187.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,491,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $540,728,000 after buying an additional 6,186,323 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Brown & Brown by 658.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,975,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,617,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583,481 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Brown & Brown during the fourth quarter worth about $141,841,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Brown & Brown by 401.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,468,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Brown & Brown by 95.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,604,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,405,000 after purchasing an additional 784,873 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Brown & Brown from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $83.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.60.

Brown & Brown Stock Performance

NYSE BRO opened at $69.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.98 and a 200-day moving average of $67.34. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.82 and a 52-week high of $74.57. The company has a market capitalization of $19.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.02 and a beta of 0.76.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 18.34%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $997.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. Brown & Brown’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brown & Brown Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 8th. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.83%.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

