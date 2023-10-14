Independent Advisor Alliance Cuts Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Independent Advisor Alliance reduced its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 827 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $3,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 3.4% in the first quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 4.2% in the second quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 2,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. New Hampshire Trust increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 4.9% during the second quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 2,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 7,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.15, for a total transaction of $680,632.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,923,934.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 7,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.15, for a total value of $680,632.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,923,934.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Dierker sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.80, for a total transaction of $8,622,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,544 shares in the company, valued at $722,715.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 258,348 shares of company stock worth $24,793,650. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Church & Dwight Trading Up 1.9 %

Church & Dwight stock opened at $87.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.58 billion, a PE ratio of 48.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.48. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.30 and a 12 month high of $100.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.13. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a $0.2725 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 60.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CHD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $111.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Church & Dwight from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Church & Dwight from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.44.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Profile

(Free Report)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.