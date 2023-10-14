Independent Advisor Alliance Cuts Stock Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Independent Advisor Alliance lowered its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,114 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $3,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 426.5% in the first quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. 78.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MKC opened at $60.99 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.61. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a one year low of $59.13 and a one year high of $94.39.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 3rd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 9.80%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is presently 65.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In other news, VP Jeffery D. Schwartz sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total value of $234,052.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 60,774 shares in the company, valued at $5,470,875.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Jeffery D. Schwartz sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total value of $234,052.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 60,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,470,875.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jacques Tapiero sold 5,000 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.88, for a total transaction of $449,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,302,006.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,200 shares of company stock worth $1,416,530. 19.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MKC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $66.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $85.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, McCormick & Company, Incorporated currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.83.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

