Independent Advisor Alliance Grows Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,584 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $3,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Fortinet by 99,008.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 213,366,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,128,404,000 after acquiring an additional 213,151,613 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,202,733 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,402,934,000 after buying an additional 617,369 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 2.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,395,593 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,687,787,000 after buying an additional 527,129 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 1.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,178,603 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,007,182,000 after buying an additional 147,048 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 125,937.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,597,668 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $713,680,000 after buying an additional 14,586,086 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of FTNT stock opened at $57.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.70 and a 200 day moving average of $66.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The stock has a market cap of $45.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.16. Fortinet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.61 and a twelve month high of $81.24.

Insider Activity

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 698.28% and a net margin of 21.24%. Fortinet’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 24,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.99, for a total value of $1,457,937.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,583 shares in the company, valued at $270,351.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total transaction of $445,023.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,520,643. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 24,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.99, for a total value of $1,457,937.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,351.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,218 shares of company stock worth $4,338,675 over the last three months. 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FTNT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $63.00 target price (down previously from $71.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Fortinet from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Fortinet from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Fortinet in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Capital One Financial started coverage on Fortinet in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortinet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.00.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

