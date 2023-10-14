Independent Advisor Alliance Has $2.47 Million Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,625 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MMM. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in 3M by 8.3% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,352 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in 3M by 34.1% in the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,021 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 3,312 shares during the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. increased its holdings in 3M by 17.3% in the second quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 726 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in 3M by 2.9% in the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,311 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in 3M by 3.2% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 33,235 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

3M Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:MMM opened at $88.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $48.96 billion, a PE ratio of -31.23, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.98. 3M has a 52-week low of $86.33 and a 52-week high of $133.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.28.

3M Dividend Announcement

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.44. 3M had a positive return on equity of 38.99% and a negative net margin of 4.43%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that 3M will post 8.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.77%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -211.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MMM shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on 3M from $111.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. Bank of America upgraded 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Barclays increased their price target on 3M from $93.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of 3M in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on 3M from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.55.

3M Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

