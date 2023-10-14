Independent Advisor Alliance Has $2.70 Million Stock Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 83.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,720 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,271 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $2,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 41.9% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 88.1% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. MRP Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on ADM. Argus increased their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Roth Mkm started coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.50.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Up 0.8 %

ADM stock opened at $73.32 on Friday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52 week low of $69.92 and a 52 week high of $98.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $39.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.83.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $25.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.82 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 15th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.03%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Fruit Molly L. Strader sold 1,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.80, for a total value of $126,294.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,221.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

(Free Report)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.