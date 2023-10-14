Independent Advisor Alliance Has $2.85 Million Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Independent Advisor Alliance lowered its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,394 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Clorox were worth $2,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clorox during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 429.7% during the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Clorox during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 1,133.3% in the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. lifted its position in Clorox by 540.5% in the 2nd quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Clorox alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Clorox news, CFO Kevin B. Jacobsen sold 3,346 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.82, for a total transaction of $538,103.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,734,883.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Clorox from $170.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Clorox from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Clorox in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Clorox in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clorox currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CLX

Clorox Stock Performance

NYSE:CLX opened at $122.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.95. The Clorox Company has a fifty-two week low of $119.51 and a fifty-two week high of $178.21. The firm has a market cap of $15.18 billion, a PE ratio of 102.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $144.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.46.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 163.56% and a net margin of 2.02%. Clorox’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 24th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 403.36%.

Clorox Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.