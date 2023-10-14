Independent Advisor Alliance Has $2.99 Million Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Independent Advisor Alliance lessened its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,017 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,415,340,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth $13,510,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth $243,121,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EMR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $83.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Argus upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.53.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

NYSE:EMR opened at $94.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.96. The stock has a market cap of $54.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.14, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.37. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $76.94 and a 1-year high of $100.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.20. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 80.41% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CMO Vidya Ramnath sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total transaction of $244,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 11,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,161,598.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Featured Articles

