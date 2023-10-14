Independent Advisor Alliance Has $3.12 Million Position in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Independent Advisor Alliance lessened its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG) by 25.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,934 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,952 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in The Descartes Systems Group were worth $3,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DSGX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,948,727 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $762,578,000 after buying an additional 1,834,084 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,541,000. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,585,059 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,381,000 after purchasing an additional 975,727 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in The Descartes Systems Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,482,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 547.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,058,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,677,000 after purchasing an additional 894,814 shares during the period. 76.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of The Descartes Systems Group stock opened at $73.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 56.30 and a beta of 1.01. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.12 and a 52 week high of $82.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.54.

The Descartes Systems Group ( NASDAQ:DSGX Get Free Report ) (TSE:DSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 21.60% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The business had revenue of $143.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

DSGX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised The Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.00.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain solutions worldwide. The company's Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; e-commerce shipping and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

