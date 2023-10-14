Independent Advisor Alliance Has $3.41 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Independent Advisor Alliance cut its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Kozak & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7,000.0% during the second quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $433.45 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $442.01 and its 200 day moving average is $433.44. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $358.43 and a 12-month high of $461.88. The stock has a market cap of $335.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

