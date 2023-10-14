Independent Advisor Alliance Purchases 10,009 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,123 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,009 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $2,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $34,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 139.6% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 503.8% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2,180.8% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the period.

NASDAQ BNDX opened at $47.96 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.52. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $46.87 and a 12 month high of $49.52.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.0793 per share. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

