Independent Advisor Alliance Purchases 294 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,518 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 294 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $2,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 96,965.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 83,125,143 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,664,947,000 after purchasing an additional 83,039,505 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,604,099 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,562,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,755 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,330,395 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,957,460,000 after purchasing an additional 223,024 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,260,165 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,774,602,000 after purchasing an additional 188,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,934,156 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $961,421,000 after purchasing an additional 830,898 shares during the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cheniere Energy Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:LNG opened at $176.93 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $154.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $135.00 and a one year high of $182.35. The company has a market cap of $42.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.21, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.00.

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $5.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $2.80. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 28.47% and a return on equity of 481.80%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 16.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 8th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.65%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LNG. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $189.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $230.00 to $222.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.08.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

