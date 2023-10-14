Independent Advisor Alliance Raises Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $4,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 892.9% during the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 83.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Texas Instruments from $178.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $2,890,542.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,445,612.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $2,890,542.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,445,612.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total value of $1,890,064.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,857,603.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $152.75 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $148.09 and a 52-week high of $188.12. The company has a quick ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $163.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.82. The stock has a market cap of $138.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.03.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.84% and a return on equity of 50.90%. Texas Instruments’s revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

