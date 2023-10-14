Independent Advisor Alliance Sells 100 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Independent Advisor Alliance reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $4,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 3,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 11,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 26,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,689,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 9,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VXF opened at $139.69 on Friday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52-week low of $126.59 and a 52-week high of $157.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.66. The company has a market capitalization of $14.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

