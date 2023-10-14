Independent Advisor Alliance Sells 13,341 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Independent Advisor Alliance reduced its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,293 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 13,341 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lavaca Capital LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 6.3% during the first quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 6,910 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.6% in the second quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,596 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Bowman & Co S.C. grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 26,469 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,112,000. Finally, Berkeley Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 25,833 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 5,245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $43.81 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.14. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $30.01 and a 1-year high of $47.46. The firm has a market cap of $180.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.15. Comcast had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The business had revenue of $30.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

CMCSA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus upped their target price on Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Comcast from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.72.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

