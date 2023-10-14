Independent Advisor Alliance Sells 1,709 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Independent Advisor Alliance trimmed its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,310 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,709 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in CSX were worth $3,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Smith Anglin Financial LLC boosted its stake in CSX by 4.7% in the second quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 7,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 27,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in CSX by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 49,495 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in CSX by 1.5% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 22,797 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its position in CSX by 2.4% during the second quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 14,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. 72.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX opened at $31.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $62.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.56. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $26.79 and a 52-week high of $34.38.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.49. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 27.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.22%.

CSX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CSX in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, July 21st. Argus raised their price target on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.05.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

