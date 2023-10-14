Independent Advisor Alliance Sells 92 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Independent Advisor Alliance cut its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $3,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DE. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 5.2% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at about $14,541,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 114,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,496,000 after purchasing an additional 27,985 shares during the period. 66.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 6,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.19, for a total value of $2,302,820.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,022,219.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 4,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.75, for a total value of $2,104,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,444,209.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 6,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.19, for a total value of $2,302,820.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,022,219.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Deere & Company from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Deere & Company from $492.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $530.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Deere & Company from $390.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $486.00 target price for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $447.93.

Deere & Company Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of DE stock opened at $380.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $400.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $396.29. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $345.55 and a 12-month high of $450.00. The firm has a market cap of $109.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.09.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The industrial products company reported $10.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.22 by $1.98. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 46.15% and a net margin of 16.36%. The firm had revenue of $14.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 33.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 15.96%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Further Reading

