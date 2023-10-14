Independent Advisor Alliance Trims Stock Holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Independent Advisor Alliance lessened its stake in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,646 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Dover were worth $3,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOV. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Dover during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dover during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Dover during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dover in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Dover by 29,600.0% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DOV has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Dover from $152.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Dover from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.46.

Dover Stock Performance

Dover stock opened at $138.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $142.00 and a 200-day moving average of $143.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Dover Co. has a 52 week low of $117.79 and a 52 week high of $160.66.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 27.33% and a net margin of 12.04%. Dover’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dover Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a positive change from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Dover’s payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

Insider Transactions at Dover

In related news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 4,631 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $657,602.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,938 shares in the company, valued at $7,091,196. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Dover Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Further Reading

