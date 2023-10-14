Independent Advisor Alliance Trims Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Independent Advisor Alliance trimmed its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,885 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 18,470 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Target were worth $3,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 12,050.0% during the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Target alerts:

Target Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE:TGT opened at $111.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $51.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.25. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $102.93 and a 12-month high of $181.70.

Target Dividend Announcement

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $24.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.18 billion. Target had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 3.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 7.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Target’s payout ratio is currently 60.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on TGT. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Target from $220.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 14th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price target on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Target from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $161.00 target price on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Target in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TGT

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total value of $3,921,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 399,669 shares in the company, valued at $52,236,738.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.