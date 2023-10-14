Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) Receives $84.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the three research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $84.00.

A number of analysts have commented on INDB shares. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Independent Bank in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Independent Bank in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in Independent Bank by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 543 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank during the first quarter worth $54,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Independent Bank in the second quarter valued at about $98,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 96.1% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,288 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Independent Bank during the first quarter worth about $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

INDB opened at $47.28 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.62. Independent Bank has a 52-week low of $43.28 and a 52-week high of $91.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.84.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.08. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 31.75%. The company had revenue of $183.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Independent Bank will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 29th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.42%.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. It accepts interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

