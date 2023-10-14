Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) Announces $0.23 Dividend

Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, October 13th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.2271 per share on Friday, November 17th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st.

Industria de Diseño Textil Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of Industria de Diseño Textil stock opened at $17.81 on Friday. Industria de Diseño Textil has a 52 week low of $10.52 and a 52 week high of $19.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.10. The firm has a market cap of $111.02 billion, a PE ratio of 23.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on IDEXY shares. BNP Paribas lowered Industria de Diseño Textil from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Bank of America raised Industria de Diseño Textil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

About Industria de Diseño Textil

Industria de Diseño Textil, SA engages in the retail and online distribution of clothing, footwear, accessories, and household textile products through various retail concepts. The company sells its products under the Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, and Zara Home brands.

