InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $9.78. InfuSystem shares last traded at $9.55, with a volume of 19,263 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of InfuSystem in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get InfuSystem alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on INFU

InfuSystem Stock Up 0.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $203.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 324.77 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.22.

InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $31.74 million during the quarter. InfuSystem had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 1.36%.

Insider Activity at InfuSystem

In related news, Director R. Rimmy Malhotra sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.73, for a total transaction of $107,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 160,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,721,263.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 82,356 shares of company stock worth $864,215 in the last three months. 18.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC bought a new position in InfuSystem in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in shares of InfuSystem by 3,895.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,834 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 4,713 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of InfuSystem in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of InfuSystem by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,398 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of InfuSystem by 5,214.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,599 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 7,456 shares during the period. 65.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About InfuSystem

(Get Free Report)

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides infusion pumps, and related products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Integrated Therapy Services (ITS) and Durable Medical Equipment Services (DME Services). It supplies electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to oncology, infusion, and hospital outpatient chemotherapy clinics for the treatment of various cancers, including colorectal cancer, pain management, and other disease states.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for InfuSystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InfuSystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.