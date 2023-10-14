Innovative Food (OTCMKTS:IVFH) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.66

Innovative Food Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVFH – Get Free Report) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.66 and traded as high as $0.67. Innovative Food shares last traded at $0.65, with a volume of 30,254 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.48.

Innovative Food Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty food and food related products to restaurants, hotels, country clubs, national chain accounts, casinos, hospitals, and catering houses in the United States. The company distributes approximately 7,000 perishable and specialty food and food related products, including origin-specific seafood, domestic and imported meats, exotic game and poultry, artisanal cheeses, prepared meals, caviar, wild and cultivated mushrooms, micro-greens, organic farmed and manufactured food products, and estate-bottled olive oils and aged vinegars, as well as curated food gift baskets, gift boxes, and a full range of food subscription-based offerings.

