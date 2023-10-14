Insider Buying: Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) Major Shareholder Buys $26,037.00 in Stock

Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.67 per share, for a total transaction of $26,037.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 926,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,929,426.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Fund 1 Investments, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 9th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 14,073 shares of Citi Trends stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.75 per share, for a total transaction of $320,160.75.

On Friday, October 6th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 4,900 shares of Citi Trends stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.70 per share, for a total transaction of $111,230.00.

On Wednesday, October 4th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 11,100 shares of Citi Trends stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.97 per share, for a total transaction of $243,867.00.

Citi Trends Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CTRN opened at $23.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.31 million, a PE ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 2.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.06. Citi Trends, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.20 and a 12 month high of $34.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Citi Trends ( NASDAQ:CTRN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $173.55 million during the quarter. Citi Trends had a negative return on equity of 1.02% and a net margin of 2.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have commented on CTRN shares. Craig Hallum upgraded Citi Trends from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Citi Trends in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Citi Trends in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Citi Trends in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Citi Trends has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Citi Trends

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Citi Trends by 23.9% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 996,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,460,000 after buying an additional 192,407 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Citi Trends by 13.3% in the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 827,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,606,000 after buying an additional 97,248 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Citi Trends by 14.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 691,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,165,000 after buying an additional 85,495 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Citi Trends by 24.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 636,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,493,000 after purchasing an additional 124,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Citi Trends by 15.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 576,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,972,000 after purchasing an additional 78,635 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

About Citi Trends

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. It offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear and footwear for men and ladies, as well as apparel for kids, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; sleepwear, lingerie, and scrubs for ladies; and kids uniforms and accessories.

