Insider Buying: Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Major Shareholder Buys $18,941.50 in Stock

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) major shareholder Eli Samaha purchased 881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.50 per share, with a total value of $18,941.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,688,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,295,977.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Eli Samaha also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 9th, Eli Samaha acquired 957 shares of Synovus Financial stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.15 per share, for a total transaction of $20,240.55.

On Monday, October 2nd, Eli Samaha bought 3,466 shares of Synovus Financial stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.28 per share, with a total value of $73,756.48.

On Wednesday, September 27th, Eli Samaha acquired 12,196 shares of Synovus Financial stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.30 per share, with a total value of $259,774.80.

On Monday, September 25th, Eli Samaha bought 7,553 shares of Synovus Financial stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.30 per share, for a total transaction of $160,878.90.

On Thursday, September 21st, Eli Samaha acquired 8,884 shares of Synovus Financial stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.25 per share, for a total transaction of $188,785.00.

On Tuesday, September 19th, Eli Samaha bought 197,705 shares of Synovus Financial stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.40 per share, with a total value of $4,230,887.00.

Shares of SNV opened at $26.58 on Friday. Synovus Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $25.19 and a twelve month high of $44.91. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 5.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.04.

Synovus Financial ( NYSE:SNV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.02. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 25.05% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The firm had revenue of $567.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.82 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.72%. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is currently 29.63%.

SNV has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Synovus Financial from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Synovus Financial in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Synovus Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.92.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Synovus Financial by 10.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,877 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the 1st quarter worth $419,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,420 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 82,348 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,147,000 after acquiring an additional 7,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Synovus Financial in the first quarter worth $74,000. Institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

