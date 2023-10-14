Insider Selling: Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) General Counsel Sells $10,497.20 in Stock

Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Free Report) General Counsel Mark R. Ziebell sold 1,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total value of $10,497.20. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 60,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,738. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Avid Bioservices Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CDMO opened at $8.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $519.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -205.75 and a beta of 1.71. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.08 and a 12 month high of $21.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.
Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. Avid Bioservices had a negative return on equity of 1.54% and a negative net margin of 2.06%. The business had revenue of $37.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.
CDMO has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Avid Bioservices from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. William Blair began coverage on Avid Bioservices in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Stephens decreased their target price on Avid Bioservices from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Avid Bioservices from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.
Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services of biologics for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries. The company offers various services, including clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.
